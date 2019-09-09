Hear Lana Del Rey Cover Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’

Lana Del Rey has already professed her admiration of Ariana Grande, and will release a collaboration with her and Miley Cyrus later this week as a tie-in to the new Charlie’s Angels reboot. On Monday, Lana took her fandom a step further and covered Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” at the BBC Live Lounge.

Sitting casually in an office chair and reading the lyrics off her cherry-covered iPhone, Del Rey brought her sultry voice to Grande’s cheeky anthem. Pre-recorded backing vocals added to the mystique of the track, fitting in nicely with the vocal layering found on Del Rey’s new album Norman Fucking Rockwell.

Del Rey previously released videos for NFR tracks “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest” (both of which were featured in a “double video”) and the Sublime cover “Doin’ Time.” She’ll kick off the first leg of her tour in support of NFR on September 21st, playing Jones Beach in Long Island, NY, before setting out for a tour down the West Coast with stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, Berkeley, Los Angeles and San Diego.