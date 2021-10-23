See Lana Del Rey Deliver Intimate ‘Arcadia’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

Hours after the arrival of Lana Del Rey’s new album Blue Banisters, the singer appeared — via video — on The Late Show to perform the LP’s lead single “Arcadia.”

Accompanied only by piano, Del Rey furthers strips down the already sparse ballad for the performance, which she delivered as a black-and-white, intimate visual that was reminiscent of her pair of low-key, self-directed videos for “Arcadia.”

Earlier this week, Del Rey released a video for the album’s title track where she literally painted banisters with blue paint.

Blue Banisters marks Del Rey’s eighth studio album, as well as her second album of 2021 following Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which arrived in March. Along with the title track, Blue Banisters also includes other recently released songs “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.”