 See Lana Del Rey Deliver Intimate 'Arcadia' Performance on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Teach You How to Grammy
Home Music Music News

See Lana Del Rey Deliver Intimate ‘Arcadia’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

Singer’s new album Blue Banisters arrived Friday

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hours after the arrival of Lana Del Rey’s new album Blue Banisters, the singer appeared — via video — on The Late Show to perform the LP’s lead single “Arcadia.”

Accompanied only by piano, Del Rey furthers strips down the already sparse ballad for the performance, which she delivered as a black-and-white, intimate visual that was reminiscent of her pair of low-key, self-directed videos for “Arcadia.” 

Earlier this week, Del Rey released a video for the album’s title track where she literally painted banisters with blue paint.

Blue Banisters marks Del Rey’s eighth studio album, as well as her second album of 2021 following Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which arrived in March. Along with the title track, Blue Banisters also includes other recently released songs “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” 

In This Article: Lana Del Rey, Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.