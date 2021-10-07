 Lana Del Rey Enjoys Idyllic Day in Alternate 'Arcadia' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Flashback: Radiohead's Rejected James Bond Theme 'Spectre'
Home Music Music News

Lana Del Rey Enjoys Idyllic Day in the Sun in Alternate ‘Arcadia’ Video

Singer drops second visual for latest Blue Banisters single

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lana Del Rey relishes a day in the sun in an alternate video for the singer’s latest track “Arcadia,” the first single off her upcoming Blue Banisters.

While the first video found Del Rey delivering the ballad indoors and superimposed over a night sky, the new visual — directed by the singer herself — takes her outside, where she sits on a swing and frolics around a hillside cottage.

Blue Banisters arrives October 22nd, with the vinyl version to follow on October 29th. Along with “Arcadia,” Blue Banisters also includes three other recent songs, “Text Book,” “Blue Banisters,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” The LP is Del Rey’s second of 2020, following Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which arrived in March.

In September, Del Rey announced that she was deactivating her social media accounts “because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.” She has since made good on that promise, deactivating both her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

In This Article: Lana Del Rey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.