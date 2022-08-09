 Lamont Dozier, Motown Songwriter of Countless Classics, Dead at 81 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Idris Elba Explains How He 'Hustled' His Way on to Jay-Z's Album on 'Fallon'
Home Music Music News

Lamont Dozier, Motown Songwriter Behind Countless Classics, Dead at 81

As part of the incomparable songwriting team Holland–Dozier–Holland, the Detroit native co-wrote some of Motown’s most enduring songs

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lamont Dozier. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)Lamont Dozier. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Lamont Dozier

Michael Ochs Archives

Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter behind hits for artists such as the Supremes, the Four Tops, and the Isley Brothers, has died at 81.

The news was confirmed by his son, Lamont Dozier Jr., who wrote on Instagram, “Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” A cause of death has not yet been announced.
Dozier was born in Detroit on June 16, 1941 and got his start working for a few record labels in the city. In 1962, he teamed up with songwriting brothers Brian and Eddie Holland to become the powerhouse production team Holland–Dozier–Holland. The trio was responsible for numerous Motown hits, including the Supremes’ “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” and “Stop! In the Name of Love” alongside the Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “It’s the Same Old Song” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There.”
In 1973, Dozier left the production team and shifted his focus to a solo career. In 1988, he collaborated with Phil Collins on “Two Hearts” for the soundtrack to the film Buster. The song later won a Golden Globe and a Grammy.
Holland-Dozier-Holland were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

This story is developing

In This Article: obit, Obituary

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.