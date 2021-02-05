Hear Lamb of God’s Crushing ‘Ghost Shaped People’ Off Upcoming Deluxe Edition

Lamb of God’s upcoming deluxe edition of their self-titled album will feature a typically punishing bonus track, “Ghost Shaped People.” Frontman Randy Blythe asks, “What will you believe? Who will you betray? What’s the cost of victory?” in the song’s chorus, which is sandwiched between the band’s signature cataclysm of chugging guitars and anvil-smashing drums.

Although it’s not entirely clear who has sparked Blythe’s ire, it’s clear that they’re the sort of weak-spined infidel who probably wouldn’t appreciate Lamb of God anyway, so he’s perfectly content screaming at them.

The deluxe edition, which arrives March 26th, will also feature another bonus track (“Hyperthermic/Accelerate”), as well as a live album and DVD, both containing a performance the band livestreamed last fall, as well as an encore featuring four more songs including the live debut of “The Death of Us.” The group wrote and recorded the latter song while in quarantine for the soundtrack to Bill & Ted Face the Music.

“Throughout the process of writing, recording, and the subsequent filming of the livestream, I knew we were creating much more than a collection of songs,” guitarist Willie Adler said in a statement. “Much more than a simple streamed performance, this was focused energy. Energy that, to me, is very tangible. And now, more than ever, in an era where human interaction is so limited, art — be it music, visual, or otherwise — is a human connection point. And we need as much of that as possible! I hope everyone enjoys this deluxe edition as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

In other Lamb of God news, the band’s guitarist, Mark Morton recorded a new version his cover of the Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels” last year with singer Lzzy Hale. The pair had previously recorded the tune for Morton’s solo EP, Ether.

Lamb of God: Deluxe Edition Track List

Disc One

1. “Memento Mori”

2. “Checkmate”

3. “Gears”

4. “Reality Bath”

5. “New Colossal Hate”

6. “Resurrection Man”

7. “Poison Dream feat. “Jamey Jasta”

8. “Routes feat. “Chuck Billy”

9. “Bloodshot Eyes”

10. “On The Hook”

11. “Ghost Shaped People”

12. “Hyperthermic/Accelerate”

Disc Two: Live From Richmond, VA

1. “Memento Mori (Live)”

2. “Checkmate (Live)”

3. “Gears (Live)”

4. “Reality Bath (Live)”

5. “New Colossal Hate (Live)”

6. “Resurrection Man (Live)”

7. “Poison Dream (Live)”

8. “Routes (Live)”

9. “Bloodshot Eyes (Live)”

10. “On The Hook (Live)”

11. “Contractor (Live)”

12. “Ruin (Live)”

13. “The Death of Us (Live)”

14. “512”

Disc Three is a DVD with the same track list as Disc Two