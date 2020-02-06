Lamb of God Return With ‘Checkmate’ Video

Lamb of God return from a five-year hiatus with “Checkmate,” the first single from the metal group’s upcoming self-titled album.

“‘Checkmate’ brings together all the components of the Lamb of God sound that we’ve been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band,” guitarist Mark Morton said in a statement. “Re-energized and reignited, this is Lamb of God 2020. We’ve never been more excited.”

“Watch the gears grind off their teeth/The screeching halt machine digging heels in disbelief,” frontman Randy Blythe growls on the track. “Two reactional identities, opposing policies/A bait and switch routine.”

Later on the track, Blythe takes aim at the current state of the United States, “Divide and conquer and close them in and bury secrets deep/Make America hate again and bleed the sheep to sleep.”

Lamb of God, out May 8th and available to preorder now, is the band’s eighth studio LP and first since 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang. “Putting only our name on it is a statement,” Blythe said in a release. “This is Lamb of God. Here and now.”

The self-titled album also marks the band’s first with drummer Art Cruz, who officially replaced founding member Chris Adler in 2019. Lamb of God was produced by Josh Wilbur and features guests Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta and Testament’s Chuck Billy. The bulk of the album was written before Lamb of God were recruited to serve as special guests on Slayer’s final tour, but Blythe and company didn’t finish the album until after their Slayer obligations.

During the five-year hiatus, Lamb of God revived their Burn the Priest moniker for the covers album Legion: XX, featuring their take on songs by Bad Brains, Ministry, Melvins, Big Black and more.

Lamb of God Track List

1. “Memento Mori”

2. “Checkmate”

3. “Gears”

4. “Reality Bath”

5. “New Colossal Hate”

6. “Resurrection Man”

7. “Poison Dream” (feat. Jamey Jasta)

8. “Routes” (feat. Chuck Billy)

9. “Bloodshot Eyes”

10. “On the Hook”