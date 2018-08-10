Rolling Stone
Lakeith Stanfield’s Moors Teams With Tune-Yards for New Song ‘Mango’

‘Sorry to Bother You’ cohorts collaborate on frenetic, “weird” new track

Lakeith Stanfield’s Moors project teams with Tune-Yards on the new song “Mango,” a collaboration borne out of the actor and indie rockers’ work on the Boots Riley-directed comedy Sorry to Bother You. Moors, Stanfield’s duo with Song Exploder creator Hrishikesh Hirway, also dropped a colorful new video for “Mango.”

“We became big Lakeith fans by spending hundreds of hours scoring Sorry to Bother You and watching his incredible acting skills. We met at the Sundance premiere, and Lakeith was really into the score so we talked about collaborating,” Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus said in a statement.

Garbus’ layered vocals provide a hypnotic background on the percussion-heavy track, with Stanfield’s fuzzed-out rant-rapping in the forefront.

“He had really specific ideas about the track, different characters he wanted to give voice to, and we worked together to keep amping up the weird. Times are weird,” Garbus added. “Lakeith is reflecting his universes and creating new ones — it’s fascinating and important and we’re grateful and lucky to be a part of amplifying his voice.”

“Mango” does not feature on the Coup-led Sorry to Bother You soundtrack.

In This Article: Lakeith Stanfield, Tune-Yards

