 Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett Announce Two Radio City Music Hall Shows - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Sex Education Season 3 Trailer Spoofs Ad for Moordale Secondary
Home Music Music News

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to Reunite for Special Radio City Music Hall Shows

First of two August gigs will take place on Bennett’s 95th birthday

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
tony bennett lady gaga radio city music hall concerts

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will reunite for two special concerts at Radio City Music Hall in New York City later this summer.

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga will debut on August 3rd, which is also Bennett’s 95th birthday. A second show will take place on August 5th. The two gigs will precede a new collaborative album that’s slated to arrive later this year.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale July 22nd at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets on July 21st from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

To attend the show, fans must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and provide proof upon entry. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who will be allowed to provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR Covid-19 1st, and are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. Complete information on the vaccine policy is available on the Radio City Music Hall website.

Back in February, Bennett’s family revealed that the legendary singer has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016. Music has reportedly been a major part of Bennett’s health regimen, and he continued to tour after his diagnosis up until the Covid-19 pandemic. He and Gaga recorded their new album between 2018 and 2020; the LP will follow their 2014 effort, Cheek to Cheek.

In This Article: direct, Lady Gaga, live music, Tony Bennett

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.