Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to Reunite for Special Radio City Music Hall Shows

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will reunite for two special concerts at Radio City Music Hall in New York City later this summer.

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga will debut on August 3rd, which is also Bennett’s 95th birthday. A second show will take place on August 5th. The two gigs will precede a new collaborative album that’s slated to arrive later this year.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale July 22nd at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets on July 21st from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

To attend the show, fans must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and provide proof upon entry. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who will be allowed to provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR Covid-19 1st, and are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. Complete information on the vaccine policy is available on the Radio City Music Hall website.

Back in February, Bennett’s family revealed that the legendary singer has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016. Music has reportedly been a major part of Bennett’s health regimen, and he continued to tour after his diagnosis up until the Covid-19 pandemic. He and Gaga recorded their new album between 2018 and 2020; the LP will follow their 2014 effort, Cheek to Cheek.