Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett Share New Video for ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ Duet

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have released a studio video for their version of the classic Cole Porter standard, “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

The song is one of several covers of the Broadway composer that will be appearing on Love for Sale, an entire collection of Porter songs performed by Gaga and Bennett. The duo announced the album earlier this week on August 3rd, Bennett’s 95th birthday, and it will be out October 1st via Columbia/Interscope. Love for Sale marks the second album from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett after 2014’s Cheek to Cheek.

Love for Sale will also be Bennett’s last studio recording, as in February, the singer’s family announced that he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016. Music has reportedly been a major part of Bennett’s health regimen, and he continued to tour after his diagnosis up until the Covid-19 pandemic. Bennett and Gaga also began recording Love for Sale after the singer received his diagnosis, beginning sessions at Electric Lady in New York City in 2018 and finishing the album in 2020.

Earlier this week, Bennett played his final two live performances with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his 95th birthday.