Lady Gaga Delivers Empowering Speech to LGBTQ Community at Stonewall Concert

At a concert honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots Friday, Lady Gaga surprised the crowd with an impassioned speech dedicated to the LGBTQ community during this year’s Stonewall Day Concert. The “Born This Way” singer has long been an ally of the community, so she was a fitting choice to speak to the crowd during World Pride.

“True love is when you would take a bullet for someone,” Gaga said during her speech. “And you know I would take a bullet for you any day of the week.” She stressed the importance of changing “the system of an extremely oppressive administration.”

Clad in a rainbow jacket and thigh-high boots, Gaga told the crowd that Stonewall was when the queer community declared “enough is enough.”

“I may not, to some people, be considered a part of this community, even though I like girls sometimes. I would never degrade the fight you have endured,” the singer told the crowd. “You have the power. You are so, so powerful, and I hope you feel that power today.”

Following Gaga’s, Bob the Drag Queen made an appearance lip syncing Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire,” which featured Keys herself, who then covered Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors,” as well as Crystal Waters’ “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless).” She then added her own tribute to New York City with her hit “Empire State of Mind.”

Gaga’s appearance at Stonewall isn’t the only one she’s had this week. On Monday, the singer performed at an exclusive concert at the Apollo Theater during World Pride. “It’s World Pride Week: If I had it my way, World Pride would be a 365 deal during the year,” she said, while paying tribute to Marsha P. Johnson during “Million Reasons.”

Earlier this month, Gaga announced she has decided to extend her Las Vegas residency into 2020. She has revealed that she’s “pregnant” with her sixth studio album.