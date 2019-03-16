See Lady Gaga Perform Sinatra Songs During Surprise Set at Hollywood Bar

Lady Gaga surprised the small crowd at the Black Rabbit Rose venue in Hollywood, California Thursday with a performance of Frank Sinatra songs. “I’m here to ruin the party. I’m so sorry,” Gaga quipped.

The singer opened her jazzy set by crooning Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible” before segueing into the classic “Fly Me To The Moon,” Entertainment Tonight reports. Gaga routinely performs both songs as part of her stripped-down jazz shows during her Las Vegas residency.

“My whole life, you know, I’ve been called irresponsible,” she told the crowd before her first song. “It doesn’t make me so mad because it’s kind of true… and I like to hear the truth.”

The Black Rabbit’s shows are organized by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and happen every Thursday.

Gaga’s surprise concert this week isn’t the only time she’s spent with fans lately. The “Shallow” singer recently told Jimmy Kimmel that she’s been sneaking into theaters to watch her film A Star Is Born.

“I’m squatted in the back with the popcorn, like, hiding and then I sneak [out] 30 minutes out because the end of the movie is so sad that I can’t take it,” she told him on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February. “So I’m just, like, crying with my popcorn.”