Lady Gaga Postpones Release of New Album, ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga took to her Instagram to announce the postponement of her upcoming album, Chromatica. The LP was slated for release on April 10th.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica,” she wrote. “I will announce a new 2020 release date soon. This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” she continued, “and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right for me to release this album with all that going on during this global pandemic.”

The singer also addressed the postponement of her Las Vegas residency, with MGM Resorts postponing all shows through May 10th. Three shows on May 13th, 15th and 16th are still for sale. “I’m hopeful that my other Vegas shows in May will continue, and we’ll update you as soon as we have any new information,” she wrote. “I also definitely plan to see you on the road for my Chromatica Ball tour this summer! Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can’t wait.”

“I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together,” she added. “I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon! I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make the most bombastic celebration of all time.”

Chromatica is Gaga’s sixth LP. She recently released the single “Stupid Love.” “I live on Chromatica,” she told Zane Lowe of the record. “I found Earth. I deleted it. Earth is canceled. Chromatica is a frame of mind.”