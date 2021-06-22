Olly Alexander’s Years and Years Covers Lady Gaga’s ‘The Edge of Glory’

Olly Alexander’s musical project Years and Years has shared a cover of “The Edge of Glory” from Lady Gaga’s upcoming release, Born This Way Reimagined.

Years and Years’ version of the Born This Way highlight is as propulsive and epic as the original. But Alexander does away with some of the song’s stadium rock influences (no blazing sax solo on this one) and instead aims for pure dance-pop euphoria.

Years and Years’ cover of “The Edge of Glory” marks the fourth Born This Way cover Lady Gaga has shared, following Orville Peck’s version of “Born This Way (The Country Road Version),” Big Freedia’s cover of “Judas,” and Kylie Minogue’s reimagined version of “Marry the Night.” Born This Way Reimagined will feature two more covers, “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)” and “Yoü and I,” with artists to be announced later.

Born This Way Reimagined will be part of Lady Gaga’s upcoming 10th-anniversary reissue of Born This Way, which will arrive later this week, Friday, June 25th