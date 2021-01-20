 Lady Gaga Belts the National Anthem at Biden's Inauguration: Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch the Inauguration of Joe Biden Right Here
Home Music Music News

Watch Lady Gaga Perform the National Anthem at Joe Biden’s Inauguration

“My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly,” pop star tweeted

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lady Gaga delivered a characteristically grand rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, January 20th.

The pop star met the occasion with a voluminous red dress, a giant dove broach, and a golden microphone, into which she belted the anthem. With the marching band accompaniment providing some traditional flavor, Gaga turned in a vocal performance that was plenty operatic, but also featured a delightful little pop flourish as she skipped into the final line, “O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”

In a pair of tweets prior to the performance, Gaga said, “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

Gaga was a vocal supporter of Biden throughout his presidential campaign, even appearing alongside him at a rally in Pittsburgh the night before the election. When the election was officially called for Biden, she congratulated him and Kamala Harris with the note, “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen.”

Additional performances will take place during a virtual parade this afternoon, as well as a primetime special tonight.

 

In This Article: Joe Biden, Lady Gaga

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.