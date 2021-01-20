Watch Lady Gaga Perform the National Anthem at Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga delivered a characteristically grand rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, January 20th.

The pop star met the occasion with a voluminous red dress, a giant dove broach, and a golden microphone, into which she belted the anthem. With the marching band accompaniment providing some traditional flavor, Gaga turned in a vocal performance that was plenty operatic, but also featured a delightful little pop flourish as she skipped into the final line, “O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”

In a pair of tweets prior to the performance, Gaga said, “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

Gaga was a vocal supporter of Biden throughout his presidential campaign, even appearing alongside him at a rally in Pittsburgh the night before the election. When the election was officially called for Biden, she congratulated him and Kamala Harris with the note, “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen.”

Additional performances will take place during a virtual parade this afternoon, as well as a primetime special tonight.