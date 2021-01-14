Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem for Biden-Harris Inauguration

Lady Gaga will perform the U.S. National Anthem for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20th, Variety reported Thursday morning.

The singer and actress will to appear during the swearing-in ceremony, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET, to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, according to the Biden-Harris inaugural committee. This will be the second time Lady Gaga has performed the song at a major national event, the first being her rendition at Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Lady Gaga was a vocal supporter of Biden during his presidential candidacy. When the 2020 race was called for the Democratic candidate, with Biden winning his home state of Pennsylvania, she tweeted, “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen… Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA.”

Other confirmed performers and presenters for the inauguration include Jennifer Lopez; career firefighter Andrea Hall, who will lead a recital of the Pledge of Allegiance; Amanda Gorman, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, who will recite a poem; and Father Leo O’Donovan and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, two long-time friends of the Biden family who will recite an invocation and a benediction, respectively.

More performances and guests are expected to be announced in the days leading up to January 20th. In addition to livestreams of the official ceremony, a virtual parade will be held on the same day, along with a primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks.