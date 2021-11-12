 Lady Gaga Talks Kindness, Care, Mental Health in New Short Film - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Lady Gaga Talks Kindness and Overcoming Mental Health Stigmas in New Short Film

The pop star speaks with 11 young people about their mental health journeys in new Born This Way Foundation project, The Power of Kindness

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
lady gaga power of kindness short film

Lady Gaga

Matrix / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

Lady Gaga discusses kindness, mental health and the journey to self-acceptance with a group of young people in a new short film, The Power of Kindness. The 30-minute project was spearheaded by Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and it arrives one day before World Kindness Day, Nov. 13. 

The video features Gaga and mental health expert Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble chatting with 11 young people about their own mental health journeys, different notions and kinds of kindness, and how to overcome the stigma that’s still attached to discussions of mental health. The Power of Kindness is divided into four chapters: “Kindness to Self,” “Kindness to Others,” “Kindness to Community” and “Building a Kinder Future.” 

Related Stories

This Company Charges Thousands for VIP Access to the Stars. They Just Can't Promise You'll Get It
Lady Gaga Plots 'House of Gucci' Takeover in New Trailer

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

“Sharing your story and practicing kindness is powerful,” Gaga said in a statement. “I’ve been all over the world and met millions of young people, and my life is forever changed by their bravery and vulnerability. It’s through those stories of love, joy, grief, empathy, and radical acceptance, that young people continue to show what it means to channel kindness — to themselves and others.”

Lady Gaga is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie, House of Gucci in which she stars as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film also stars Adam Driver (as Maurizio Gucci), Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston and Jared Leto. It’s set to hit theaters Nov. 24.

As for music, back in September, Gaga and Tony Bennett released their second collaborative album, Love for Sale, which was also billed as Bennett’s final album. Over the summer, she marked the 10th anniversary of Born This Way with a reissue featuring six covers of album cuts by Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia, the Highwomen, Ben Platt, Years & Years and Orville Peck.

In This Article: Lady Gaga

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.