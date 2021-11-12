Lady Gaga Talks Kindness and Overcoming Mental Health Stigmas in New Short Film

Lady Gaga discusses kindness, mental health and the journey to self-acceptance with a group of young people in a new short film, The Power of Kindness. The 30-minute project was spearheaded by Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and it arrives one day before World Kindness Day, Nov. 13.

The video features Gaga and mental health expert Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble chatting with 11 young people about their own mental health journeys, different notions and kinds of kindness, and how to overcome the stigma that’s still attached to discussions of mental health. The Power of Kindness is divided into four chapters: “Kindness to Self,” “Kindness to Others,” “Kindness to Community” and “Building a Kinder Future.”

“Sharing your story and practicing kindness is powerful,” Gaga said in a statement. “I’ve been all over the world and met millions of young people, and my life is forever changed by their bravery and vulnerability. It’s through those stories of love, joy, grief, empathy, and radical acceptance, that young people continue to show what it means to channel kindness — to themselves and others.”

Lady Gaga is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie, House of Gucci in which she stars as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film also stars Adam Driver (as Maurizio Gucci), Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston and Jared Leto. It’s set to hit theaters Nov. 24.

As for music, back in September, Gaga and Tony Bennett released their second collaborative album, Love for Sale, which was also billed as Bennett’s final album. Over the summer, she marked the 10th anniversary of Born This Way with a reissue featuring six covers of album cuts by Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia, the Highwomen, Ben Platt, Years & Years and Orville Peck.