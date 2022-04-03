 Lady Gaga Performs 'Love for Sale,' 'Do I Love You' at 2022 Grammys - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Winning Time' Recap: The Captain and the Kid
Home Music Music News

Lady Gaga Vamped Her Way Through a Tribute to Tony Bennett at the 2022 Grammys

Bennett and Gaga are nominated for five awards for their work on Love on Sale

By
Tomás Mier
&
Brittany Spanos
at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christopher Polk for Variety

Lady Gaga is paying tribute to her good friend and musical legend, Tony Bennett at the 2022 Grammys. Gaga just hit the stage with a rendition of “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” in honor of Bennett, who said goodbye to performing recently during two shows with the Chromatica singer.

A pre-taped video from Bennett introduced Gaga, who vamped it up for “Love for Sale” solo. She slowed it down for the moving ballad “Do I Love You” as footage of her history performing and recording with Bennett played behind her and the band. Gaga was visibly overcome with emotion as she sat on the stage and watched the footage.

Bennett and Gaga’s album Love for Sale is up for Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, while their single “I Get a Kick Out of You” is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, among other awards.

Related Stories

Justin Bieber Gives the Censors a Workout During 'Peaches' Grammy Performance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appears at Grammys From Kyiv Bunker to Ask for Unity in Fight Against Russia

Related Stories

50 Greatest Movie Superheroes
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home

Love for Sale served as a duo followup to the singers’ Cheek to Cheek, which took home the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2015. That same year, the duo performed the album’s title track at the awards show.

It’s been 12 years since Gaga first graced the Grammys stage. She performed “Poker Face” and “Speechless,” and joined Elton John for “Your Song.” The following year, she hit the stage with “Born This Way.”  In 2017, she participated in a tribute to the late David Bowie.

She last performed “Shallow” at the 2019 awards show, where the song with Bradley Cooper won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Gaga is a 12-time Grammy winner. Her last win came in 2021 thanks to her song with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me,” which took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award. The previous year, she won two awards for her work on A Star Is Born‘s soundtrack.

Gaga and Bennett performed One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga last fall at the iconic Radio City Music Hall.

In This Article: Grammy Awards, Grammy Awards 2022, grammys, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.