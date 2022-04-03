Lady Gaga Vamped Her Way Through a Tribute to Tony Bennett at the 2022 Grammys

Lady Gaga is paying tribute to her good friend and musical legend, Tony Bennett at the 2022 Grammys. Gaga just hit the stage with a rendition of “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” in honor of Bennett, who said goodbye to performing recently during two shows with the Chromatica singer.

A pre-taped video from Bennett introduced Gaga, who vamped it up for “Love for Sale” solo. She slowed it down for the moving ballad “Do I Love You” as footage of her history performing and recording with Bennett played behind her and the band. Gaga was visibly overcome with emotion as she sat on the stage and watched the footage.

Bennett and Gaga’s album Love for Sale is up for Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, while their single “I Get a Kick Out of You” is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, among other awards.

Love for Sale served as a duo followup to the singers’ Cheek to Cheek, which took home the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2015. That same year, the duo performed the album’s title track at the awards show.

It’s been 12 years since Gaga first graced the Grammys stage. She performed “Poker Face” and “Speechless,” and joined Elton John for “Your Song.” The following year, she hit the stage with “Born This Way.” In 2017, she participated in a tribute to the late David Bowie.

She last performed “Shallow” at the 2019 awards show, where the song with Bradley Cooper won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Gaga is a 12-time Grammy winner. Her last win came in 2021 thanks to her song with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me,” which took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award. The previous year, she won two awards for her work on A Star Is Born‘s soundtrack.

Gaga and Bennett performed One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga last fall at the iconic Radio City Music Hall.