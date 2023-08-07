‘Jazz and Piano’ Residency: Here’s Where to Get Tickets to Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas Shows

Little Monsters, get ready to pack for a weekend of jazz in Vegas. Lady Gaga recently announced the return of her Jazz & Piano residency, with tickets now on sale through Gaga’s website and Ticketmaster.

Originally launched back in 2019, the latest run of Jazz & Piano shows follows 2021 and 2022 dates and sees the pop superstar taking fans through the Great American Songbook once again. The new slate of concerts kicks off at the end of August at the Dolby Live at Park MGM and runs through the first week of October.

Here’s every place you can buy tickets to see Gaga perform in Vegas this year (and where you can try finding discounted tickets should the dates sell out).

Buy Lady Gaga Tickets at Ticketmaster

Where to Buy Lady Gaga Las Vegas Residency Tickets Online

For fans hoping they’d get to see Lady Gaga perform during her Jazz & Piano residency in Vegas, there are a few ways you can score tickets still on sale before it kicks off at the end of August. (Just remember you might end up paying more than face value for a resale ticket.)

Your best bet for getting Gaga tickets right now is through Ticketmaster. We’ve spotted tickets going for as low as $164 at the time of this writing, while some front section seats cost up to $865 a piece for Gaga’s Oct. 5 show. So far, all of the dates are still available, though some seats are listed as a “Verified Resale Ticket.” Get Lady Gaga tickets on Ticketmaster

If tickets sell out for a specific section or a date, you can try finding available tickets on resell sites like Vivid Seats. We found tickets for about $162 for the late-August date at the time of this writing, and about $634 for a seat in the front section on Oct. 5. If you. go through Vivid Seats, you can use the promo code RS2023 to take $20 off your order of $200+. Get Lady Gaga tickets on Vivid Seats

Another place you can find discounted tickets to see Gaga perform is StubHub. We found tickets for around $160 for the first night of the residency, and for about $659 for Section 102 near the front of the venue on the 5th. Get Lady Gaga tickets on StubHub

Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano 2023 Schedule

Aug. 31 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 2 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 3 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 6 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 7 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 9 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 10 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 28 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 1 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 4 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 5 — Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV