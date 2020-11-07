 Lady Gaga Congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris After Election Win - Rolling Stone
Lady Gaga Congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris After Election Win

“You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” singer tweets

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 02: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Lady Gaga greet college students at Schenley Park on November 02, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One day before the election, Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that President Donald Trump won narrowly in 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga, who performed at a Joe Biden in Pittsburgh the night before the 2020 election, celebrated the President-Elect’s win Saturday.

Getty Images

Lady Gaga, who performed at a Joe Biden rally in Pittsburgh the night before the 2020 election, celebrated the President-Elect’s win Saturday after Biden was officially called the winner in Pennsylvania, giving him the necessary electoral college votes.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” Gaga tweeted soon after the presidential race was called by numerous networks and news agencies.

“Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House.” Gaga added, “Also, way to go PA.”

At the Biden drive-in rally in Pittsburgh Monday, Gaga told the crowd, “To all the women and all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify: Now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe — he’s a good person.”

