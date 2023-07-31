fbpixel
Lady Gaga Is Bringing Her Celebration of the Great American Songbook Back to Vegas

The pop star will revive her "Jazz and Piano" show for a run of 12 concerts later this year
lady gaga jazz and piano las vegas residency
Lady Gaga performing her 'Jazz and Piano' show in 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lady Gaga will revive her special “Jazz and Piano” show for a new Las Vegas residency scheduled to kick off later this summer.

The 12-concert run will launch Aug. 31 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with shows scheduled through September and wrapping Oct. 4. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. PT, though various presales will be available, including one for those in Gaga’s Little Monsters fan community (that starts Aug 1. at 12 p.m.  PT). Full ticket info is available on the residency’s website.

Gaga debuted her “Jazz and Piano” show — a celebration of jazz standards and the Great American songbook — back in early 2019 when she first arrived in Las Vegas. The concert was a comparatively stripped-down counterpart to “Enigma,” the characteristically eye-popping, narrative-driven extravaganza Gaga launched just a couple of weeks prior.

The original “Jazz and Piano”  setlist featured standards like “Anything Goes,” “La Vie en Rose,” “Fly Me to The Moon,” and “Lush Life,” as well as revamped renditions of some of Gaga’s own songs (“Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Paparazzi,” and “Bad Romance”). Gaga brought back “Jazz and Piano” in 2021 and 2022 with a slightly altered setlist. 

Gaga’s decision to bring back the “Jazz and Piano” shows now feels particularly poignant in the wake of Tony Bennett’s death earlier this month. The setlist is filled with songs she and Bennett performed and recorded together over the years, including “The Lady Is a Tramp,” “Cheek to Cheek,” and “Love for Sale.” The setlist also features “Orange Colored Sky,” the jazz standard Gaga sang at a charity event in 2011 that led to her introduction to Bennett.

Prior to announcing the return of her residency, Gaga shared a tribute to Bennett on Instagram, writing, “I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasnt an act. Our relationship was very real.”

Jazz and Piano 2023 Dates

Aug. 31
Sept. 2
Sept. 3
Sept. 6
Sept. 7
Sept. 9
Sept. 10
Sept. 28
Sept. 30
Oct. 1
Oct. 4
Oct. 5

