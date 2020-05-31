Lady Gaga: George Floyd’s Death ‘Is an Epic Tragedy That Defines Our Country’

Lady Gaga reflected on George Floyd’s death and blasted President Donald Trump in a statement the singer posted Saturday on social media.

“I have a lot of things to say about this, but the first thing I want to say is I’m afraid to say anything that will incite further anger, although that is precisely the emotion that’s justified,” Gaga wrote.

“I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I wish to contribute to a solution. I am outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt system that supports it.”

Gaga continued, “The voices of the black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again. And no matter what they do to protest, they are still meet with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them. Everyday people in America are racist, that’s a fact.”

Like Taylor Swift a few days earlier, the Chromatica singer also blamed the Trump administration for the boiling over of long-simmering race issues in America.

“We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed. He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken,” Gaga wrote. “We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It’s time for a change.”

Lady Gaga joins artists like Billie Eilish, Beyonce and Rihanna to speak out in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and following the arrest of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin on third-degree murder charges.

“This isn’t justice. This is an epic tragedy that defines our country and has for a long time,” Gaga wrote. “I am sad. I am angry. And I will use the words that I can find to try to communicate what needs to change in as an effective and non-violent way as possible for me.”

Read Gaga’s full statement below: