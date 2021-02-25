 Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot, Two of Her French Bulldogs Stolen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot, Two of Her French Bulldogs Stolen
Home Music Music News

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot, Two of Her French Bulldogs Stolen

Pop artist is offering a half-million-dollar reward

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Lady Gaga attends AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/MediPunch /IPX

Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/MediPunch/IPX/AP

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, were stolen on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Rolling Stone has confirmed that Gaga is offering a half-million-dollar reward to anyone who can help her retrieve her two dogs; any information should be sent to the email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (via CNN), the dog walker was shot around 9:40 p.m. local time on February 24th in Hollywood, in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue. The male suspect in the shooting took the two dogs from the victim, shot him using a semi-automatic handgun, and fled the scene in a white sedan, driving north on Sierra Bonita Avenue towards Hollywood Boulevard. The dog walker was transported to the hospital, where he is recovering well. The investigation into the suspect is ongoing.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Last month, Lady Gaga performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the inauguration for President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. She released her latest album Chromatica in 2020 and published her new anthology book Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community the same year.

In This Article: Lady Gaga

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.