Lady Gaga’s Foundation Unveils Charity For Residency Giveaway, Wildfire Relief

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation announced a campaign called the #MultiplyYourGood Challenge. From now through December 21st, the foundation incentivizes holiday giving by matching charitable donations that participants make to one of its own nonprofit affiliates. Those who participate are entered in a drawing for a trip to Las Vegas, where they’ll perform a service event with the Born This Way Foundation and receive tickets to Gaga’s upcoming residency, which opens December 28th.

The entry process is simple. After selecting a preferred nonprofit, participants fill out a form on the Foundation’s website and share their activity on Twitter and Instagram with #MultiplyYourGood and @btwfoundation tags. Born This Way Foundation cofounder (and Gaga’s mother) Cynthia Germanotta told Rolling Stone that participants might consider directing their efforts toward helping the victims of the wildfires that have roiled California.

“We’re heartbroken by the devastation in California and we hope our community uses #MultiplyYourGood as an opportunity to help support those who have been impacted,” Germanotta says. “We hope that those taking part in California — and beyond — consider picking one of the amazing organizations working tirelessly to respond to the wildfires and to help communities recover in the weeks and months ahead … We’re also teaming up with Starbucks to celebrate World Kindness Day and to help kickoff the #MultiplyYourGood Challenge with in store activations. Two of those are in California, and we’ll be using those activations to help support the wildfire recovery efforts as well, collecting thank you cards for first responders in Los Angeles and donations for the Red Cross in Walnut Creek.”

Southern California’s Woolsey fire recently forced Gaga to evacuate her Malibu home, but in the days since she has visited a Red Cross shelter and called out President Trump to “set an example of kindness for this country.”

The Germanottas founded the Born This Way Foundation in 2011 to create safe spaces and other support for youth and their communities.

The #MultiplyYourGood Challenges comes on the heels of Gaga’s multimillion-dollar blockbuster A Star Is Born, which arrived last month. In a new Variety cover story, the pop star said her character, Ally, might remain inside her “forever” and compared her Star Is Born role to her 2009 album The Fame Monster. “This feels for me very much like that,” she said, “but in a different way, because I have all the wisdom slash pain and betrayal of the last 10 years.”