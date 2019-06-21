Lady Gaga Extends Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga has extended both of her Las Vegas residencies, Enigma and Jazz & Piano, into December and beyond with a slate of new dates.

Enigma and Jazz & Piano were scheduled to conclude November 8th and 9th, respectively. However, the singer has added seven new dates to the Enigma shows, spread from December 28th to May 15th, while the scaled-down Jazz & Piano has tacked on five more dates, including a New Year’s Eve performance at the Park Theater.

Check out Gaga’s Vegas site for complete dates and ticket information.

The new residency dates leave a four-month window in Gaga’s Las Vegas schedule, between late December and early May, where she can work on the sixth studio album she’s “pregnant” with.