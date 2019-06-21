×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Hear the Strokes' Nick Valensi Unite With CRX on 'We're All Alone' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lady Gaga Extends Las Vegas Residency

Singer adds dates to both Enigma and Jazz & Piano shows

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 20: Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga has extended both of her Las Vegas residencies, Enigma and Jazz & Piano, into December and beyond with a slate of new dates.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lady Gaga has extended both of her Las Vegas residencies, Enigma and Jazz & Piano, into December and beyond with a slate of new dates.

Enigma and Jazz & Piano were scheduled to conclude November 8th and 9th, respectively. However, the singer has added seven new dates to the Enigma shows, spread from December 28th to May 15th, while the scaled-down Jazz & Piano has tacked on five more dates, including a New Year’s Eve performance at the Park Theater.

Check out Gaga’s Vegas site for complete dates and ticket information.

The new residency dates leave a four-month window in Gaga’s Las Vegas schedule, between late December and early May, where she can work on the sixth studio album she’s “pregnant” with.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad