Lady Gaga Expands Chromatica Ball Tour for Summer Stadium Trek

Lady Gaga is bringing the long-awaited Chromatica Ball Tour to stadiums throughout Europe and North America this summer as she expands her originally scheduled run of six cities to 14.

The additions to the tour include a second night in London as well as brand new shows in Stockholm, Düsseldorf, Arnhem, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

The Chormatica Ball Tour, originally slated for 2020, will kick off on July 17 with a show in Düsseldorf and span through the summer, wrapping at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 10.

Ticket sales for the new dates begin Friday, March 11 for Arnhem and London with sales for the remaining cities beginning Monday, March 14 via Ticketmaster. Tickets are currently on sale for the six original shows in Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago, and Boston. Previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled dates remain valid.

Chromatica Ball Tour Dates

July 17 – Düsseldorf. DE @ Merkur Spiel- Arena

July 21 – Stockholm. SW @ Friends Arena

July 24 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 26 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

July 29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug. 11 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

Aug. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 23 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

Sept. 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium