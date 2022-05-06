We Want Lady Gaga to Hold Our Hand While Watching Her ‘Top Gun’ Video

Fly planes. Make us cry. Look stunning while doing it. Lady Gaga can just do it all. On Friday, the Chromatica singer released the music video for “Hold My Hand,” the lead single from the Top Gun: Maverick film soundtrack.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed video shows clips of Gaga — looking gorgeous as ever in her aviator jacket and sunglasses — as she sings the emotional track from under a jet and plays piano on a plane runway. The video is spliced with scenes of Tom Cruise in the new film as well. It all ends with Gaga belting the track’s emotional lyrics as jets take off.

Gaga has been teasing the music video’s release for several days. “Fun fact: the original Top Gun came out in 1986, the year I was born,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday.

Cruise recently spoke to James Corden about how “Hold My Hand” became the “heartbeat” of the upcoming film.

“Obviously making the soundtrack and the music in every movie is very important and this one was very particular,” he said. “There was just a sound and something we were looking for and it just wasn’t right. She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie.”

He added, “It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had. In that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she’d written just fell right in and became, really, the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film.”

Gaga shared an emotional explanation for the BloodPop-produced single on Twitter. “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Lady Gaga explained. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

She added, “This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”