Hear Lady Gaga Cover ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ With Trumpeter Brian Newman

Trumpeter Brian Newman teams with Lady Gaga for a jazzy rendition of “Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” one of the cuts that feature on the musician’s just-released new album Showboat.

Gaga’s vocal prowess and Newman’s horn skills take center stage on the powerful version of the track popularized by Nina Simone and the Animals.

Newman and Gaga previously worked together on 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, the singer’s duets album with Tony Bennett; live sets from Newman, a veteran of the New York club circuit, occasionally featured a surprise “drop-in” by Gaga, a friend of the trumpeter.

“Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood was on a short list of songs we wanted to record with LG,” Newman said of the collaboration in a statement. “Our choices of how to arrange this song and every song always stays true to our original sound as a band. While steeped in the tradition of the Great American Songbook and at the same time we are pushing the boundaries of the music we know and love.”

Newman added, “LG makes that very easy for us because of her great range and vast knowledge of the music. We didn’t want to do what was already done and make it our own. This definitely shines on this track and I’m excited for everyone to hear it!”

Newman’s Showboat, out today on Verve, also features covers of Tom Waits’ “Jockey Full of Bourbon,” Bing Crosby’s “Pennies From Heaven” and Beck’s “Tropicalia.”