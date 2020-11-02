Lady Gaga: ‘Now Is Your Chance to Vote Against Donald Trump’

Lady Gaga offered one final, prominent endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — and yet another critique of President Trump — during an election eve campaign rally Monday in Pittsburgh.

“To all the women and all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify: Now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies,” the singer told attendees at the drive-in rally. “Vote for Joe — he’s a good person.”

The A Star Is Born star also performed “Shallow,” her Grammy-winning song from the 2018 film, during the event.

Lady Gaga has been a vocal supporter of the Democratic candidates, and Trump has criticized the pop artist on social media. Their recent back and forth began when Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted on Sunday, “Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry.”

The musician responded on Twitter, writing, “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris” The president then took aim at the singer — among other artists, including Beyoncé and Jon Bon Jovi — during a Monday rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “Lady Gaga is not too good,” he reportedly told the crowd. “I can tell you stories about Lady Gaga.”