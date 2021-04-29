 Lady Gaga's Dognappers Arrested for Attempted Murder, Robbery - Rolling Stone
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested for Attempted Murder, Robbery

Five people were arrested in connection with crime that left singer’s dog walker shot and French bulldogs stolen

Angie Martoccio

Lady Gaga attends the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian on Island Gardens in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami , Fla. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Two months after Lady Gag’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs were stolen, multiple people have been arrested, five people were arrested on charges that include attempted murder and robbery, police confirmed to Variety.

Three suspects — James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27 — are documented gang members, police said, who were targeting bulldogs because of their high value. They added that the assailants were unaware that Gaga was the owner.

Two additional defendants, Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50, were accused as acting as accessories, with McBride returning the dogs to the police two days later in response to Gaga’s half-million-dollar reward. LAPD Capt. Jonathan Tippet initially said the woman who returned the dogs was “uninvolved and unassociated.”

The incident occurred on February 24th, when Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot with a semi-automatic handgun around 9:40 p.m. local time. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the male suspect took the dogs, named Koji and Gustav, and fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima.

Following the announcement that Fischer would make a full recovery, he recounted the shooting in an Instagram post last month. “I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice,” he said. “I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.”

A representative for Lady Gaga declined to comment on the arrests.

This story is developing

