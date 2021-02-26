Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Expected to Make ‘Full Recovery’ After Shooting

The family of Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker who was shot earlier this week in Los Angeles, issued a statement saying they expect Fischer to make a full recovery.

“Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” the Fischer family said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.”

Fischer was shot Wednesday night, February 24th, while walking Gaga’s two French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji. The male suspect reportedly took the two dogs, shot Fischer with a semi-automatic handgun, and fled the scene in a white sedan. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, while Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward to anyone who can help retrieve her two dogs.

In their statement, Fischer’s family also thanked Gaga for her support, saying: “Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”

The statement ended: “Thank you very much for your interest and support. At this time we kindly ask that you respect our family’s privacy as we are focused on Ryan’s recovery.”