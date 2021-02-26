 Lady Gaga's Dogwalker Expected to Make Full Recovery After Shooting - Rolling Stone
Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Expected to Make ‘Full Recovery’ After Shooting

Ryan Fischer was shot earlier this week while walking pop star’s two French bulldogs, who were stolen by the suspect

Jon Blistein

FEBRUARY 25th 2021: Lady Gaga offers a $500,000 reward for the return of her two stolen French Bulldogs, Gustav and Koji after they were abducted on Wednesday evening, February 24th, in West Hollywood, California. Ryan Fischer, assistant to Lady Gaga, was walking the dogs at the time and is now hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds in the incident. - File Photo by: zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 1/28/18 Lady Gaga at The 60th Annual Grammy Awards held on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (NYC)

zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

The family of Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker who was shot earlier this week in Los Angeles, issued a statement saying they expect Fischer to make a full recovery.

“Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” the Fischer family said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.”

Fischer was shot Wednesday night, February 24th, while walking Gaga’s two French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji. The male suspect reportedly took the two dogs, shot Fischer with a semi-automatic handgun, and fled the scene in a white sedan. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, while Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward to anyone who can help retrieve her two dogs.

In their statement, Fischer’s family also thanked Gaga for her support, saying: “Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”

The statement ended: “Thank you very much for your interest and support. At this time we kindly ask that you respect our family’s privacy as we are focused on Ryan’s recovery.”

