Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker, Ryan Fischer, Recounts Shooting in New Post From Hospital

Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, recounted the shooting and theft of the pop star’s two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, on Instagram Monday, March 1st.

Fischer was shot once in the chest on February 24th in L.A. by unknown assailants, who stole the two dogs. Gaga promptly offered a $500,000 reward for any information leading to their return, before the pets were turned into the police on Friday, February 26th. They were unharmed.

Fischer posted a pair of photos from his hospital bed, one in which he has a tube in his mouth. Over two captions, he recalled the incident, offered an update on his recovery, thanked people for their support, and celebrated the safe return of Koji and Gustav.

“I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice,” Fischer said. “I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.”

In the first post, Fischer spoke about the moments immediately after the shooting and theft, as the suspects sped away and Gaga’s third dog, Asia, came over to provide some comfort as he lay bleeding from his wound.

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself,” Fischer said. “Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked [back] at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be OK”

Fischer was soon rushed to the hospital and four days later, he says he’s “still in recovery from a very close call with death.” Fischer acknowledged he’s kept mostly to himself since the shooting, despite the massive media attention, but promised to speak more about the incident later.

A representative previously declined Rolling Stone‘s request for an interview.

“[B]ut the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense,” Fischer said. “I felt your healing support!”

Fischer went on to thank his family and friends, the first responders and health care workers looking after him, and Lady Gaga for her “support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering.” In closing, Fischer said, “A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav.”