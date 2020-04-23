Lady Gaga Enlists Ariana Grande, Elton John, Blackpink for ‘Chromatica’ LP

Lady Gaga has enlisted Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink for her upcoming album, Chromatica. The pop star previously announced she would postpone its release in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. It was originally slated for April 10th.

“I will announce a new 2020 release date soon. This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” she wrote when she announced the delay. “And while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right for me to release this album with all that going on during this global pandemic.”

While Lady Gaga has not yet unveiled a new drop date for her sixth album, she shared the full track list on Wednesday via Instagram. The 16-song set includes lead single “Stupid Love.”

Last weekend, Lady Gaga served as creative director and curator for the One World: Together At Home livestream, which was broadcast across dozens of networks and livestreamed worldwide. On Tuesday, the accompanying soundtrack was released. Streaming proceeds from the soundtrack will be donated to Global Citizen to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation.

Chromatica Track List

1. “Chromatica I”

2. “Alice”

3. “Stupid Love”

4. “Rain on Me” featuring Ariana Grande

5. “Free Woman”

6. “Fun Tonight”

7. “Chromatica II”

8. “911”

9. “Plastic Doll”

10. “Sour Candy” featuring Blackpink

11. “Enigma”

12. “Replay”

13. “Chromatica III”

14. “Sine From Above” featuring Elton John

15. “1000 Doves”

16. “Babylon”