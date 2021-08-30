 Lady Gaga Taps Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama for 'Chromatica' Remix - Rolling Stone
Lady Gaga Taps Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama for ‘Dawn of Chromatica’ Remix Album

Full reworking of pop star’s 2020 effort will arrive on Friday

Angie Martoccio

Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Gaga at the "A Star is Born" premiere in 2018.

AFP via Getty Images

Lady Gaga will follow-up the release of Chromatica with a remix of the album, out September 3rd via Interscope.

The Dawn of Chromatica tracklist features contributions from Charli XCX and A.G. Cook (“911,” which Gaga recently dropped the virtual reality video for), Rina Sawayama (“Free Woman”), and others. The remix album was executive produced by Bloodpop, one of Lady Gaga’s key collaborators on Chromatica.

Lady Gaga released Chromatica last May, marking her first proper solo album since 2016’s Joanne (in between, she contributed extensively to the soundtrack for A Star is Born).

Recently, Gaga reunited with Tony Bennett for a pair of shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which marked the final live performances of Bennett’s career. The pair are prepping a new album, Love for Sale, which will arrive October 1st, and they recently released a rendition of Cole Porter’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

Along with Love for Sale, Gaga is set to star opposite Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s next film, House of Gucci, out November 24th.

Dawn of Chromatica Tracklist:
1. Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)
2. Stupid Love (COUCOU CHLOE Remix)
3. Rain on Me (With Ariana Grande) (Arca Remix)
4. Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)
5. Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)
6. 911 (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)
7. Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)
8. Sour Candy (With BLACKPINK) (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)
9. Enigma (Doss Remix)
10. Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)
11. Sine From Above (with Elton John) (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)
12. 1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)
13. Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)
14. Babylon (Haus Labs Version)

