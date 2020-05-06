Lady Gaga Confirms New ‘Chromatica’ Release Date

Lady Gaga will now release her sixth LP Chromatica on May 29th. The album was originally due to drop on April 10th.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning pop star made the announcement on social media, stating that “the journey continues.”

She launched her new era back in late February with the release of “Stupid Love” and had planned to make a surprise appearance at Coachella in April until the coronavirus pandemic began to spread wider.

Just a couple of weeks before Chromatica was originally due to come out, Gaga announced that she would postpone it. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right for me to release this album with all that going on during this global pandemic,” she wrote in a statement to her fans.

Following the announcement, Gaga went to work as the creative director and curator for Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home virtual benefit to help support COVID-19 relief efforts around the world. Following the April event, she returned to the world of Chromatica and announced the official, 16-song track list. Elton John, Ariana Grande and Blackpink will all appear on the album. She has yet to release another song since “Stupid Love.”