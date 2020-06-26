Lady Gaga Details New 2021 Dates for Chromatica Ball Tour

Lady Gaga has announced new summer 2021 dates for her Chromatica Ball Tour, which was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six-date trek includes two European stops, followed by a run of four North American dates. Lady Gaga will perform in Paris and London on July 25th and 30th, 2021, respectively, while the North American leg launches August 7th in Boston. After that, she’ll play Toronto on August 16th, New York/New Jersey on August 19th, and Chicago on August 27th. Those who purchased tickets to the original run of concerts will receive information regarding the new gigs via email.

Gaga wrote on Twitter: “We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have.”

Lady Gaga put out her most recent album, Chromatica, at the end of May, after delaying its original April release because of COVID-19.

Chromatica Ball Tour Dates

July 25th, 2021 — Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 30th, 2021 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

August 7th, 2021 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 16th, 2021 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 19th, 2021 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 27th, 2021 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field