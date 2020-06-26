 Lady Gaga Announces 2021 Chromatica Ball Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
Music News

Lady Gaga Details New 2021 Dates for Chromatica Ball Tour

Pop star plots four North American shows for next August

Jon Blistein

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Lady Gaga performs onstage during AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T)

Lady Gaga has rescheduled her six-date Chromatica Ball Tour for summer 2021, after previously postponing the shows because of COVID-19.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lady Gaga has announced new summer 2021 dates for her Chromatica Ball Tour, which was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six-date trek includes two European stops, followed by a run of four North American dates. Lady Gaga will perform in Paris and London on July 25th and 30th, 2021, respectively, while the North American leg launches August 7th in Boston. After that, she’ll play Toronto on August 16th, New York/New Jersey on August 19th, and Chicago on August 27th. Those who purchased tickets to the original run of concerts will receive information regarding the new gigs via email.

Gaga wrote on Twitter: “We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have.”

Lady Gaga put out her most recent album, Chromatica, at the end of May, after delaying its original April release because of COVID-19.

Chromatica Ball Tour Dates

July 25th, 2021 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
July 30th, 2021 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
August 7th, 2021 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
August 16th, 2021 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
August 19th, 2021 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 27th, 2021 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

In This Article: covid-19, Lady Gaga

