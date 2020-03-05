 Lady Gaga Announces Six-City 'The Chromatica Ball' Summer Tour - Rolling Stone
Lady Gaga Announces Six-City ‘The Chromatica Ball’ Summer Tour

The tour will hit Paris, London, Toronto, Boston, Chicago and New Jersey

Lady Gaga announced 'The Chromatica Ball' tour.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga has announced a special six-date summer tour dubbed “The Chromatica Ball.” The trek, presented by Live Nation, will kick off July 24th in Paris and continue through London, Toronto, Boston and Chicago before wrapping on August 19th in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

General tickets for The Chromatica Ball go on sale Friday March 13th in Paris, London and Toronto, and Monday March 16th in Boston, Chicago and East Rutherford via Live Nation. Fans can also access VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, a backstage tour, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more. Information on VIP packages is available here.

In addition, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan opportunity for tour dates in the United States. Citi cardmembers can register now through Saturday March 9th at 11:59 p.m. EST to access the presale, which runs from Tuesday March 10th at 10 a.m. through Thursday March 12th at 5 p.m.

Every North American ticket includes a CD copy of Lady Gaga’s upcoming release Chromatica, which drops April 10th via Interscope Records. For all shows in the U.S., $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the singer’s Born This Way Foundation, which she founded in 2012 with her mother Cynthia Germanotta.

Lady Gaga announced the release of Chromatica after dropping a new single, “Stupid Love.”

The Chromatica Ball tour dates:

July 24 Paris, France – Stade de France
July 30 London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Aug. 05 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Aug. 09 Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Aug. 14 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Aug. 19 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

