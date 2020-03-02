Lady Gaga Announces New Album ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga’s “little monsters” are rarely wrong, and, on Monday, the Oscar winner confirmed that their guesses were right when it comes to her new album title: Chromatica. She will release the album on April 10th, and it’s currently available for preorder.

Gaga’s fans first noticed the title in small print on the billboard she used to announce new single “Stupid Love.” Chromatica is executive produced by BloodPop and Gaga and will contain 16 songs, as per the Apple Music page. She spoke with Zane Lowe about the album name and its meaning to her, describing the term as a location. “I live on Chromatica. I found Earth. I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica,” she said. “Chromatica is a frame of mind.”

The term “chromatic” relates to something that contains all colors. “BloodPop brought it up, and we talked about how it seems to be about colors… also music is made of a chromatic scale,” she explained. “So it’s all the colors, all the sounds. We’re talking about inclusivity and life.”

Gaga has yet to release the official album cover yet. She just launched the Chromatica era on Friday with her new single “Stupid Love,” which was co-written by Max Martin. It is the first time in her career that the pair have worked together. Gaga’s last album, the original soundtrack for the 2018 film A Star Is Born, won her several Grammys and an Oscar for Best Original Song.