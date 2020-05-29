 Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' Is Out Now - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music Music News

Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Drops With a Tracklist Full of Heavy-Hitting Collaborators

16-track LP celebrates the history of dance music, features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, Blackpink

Claire Shaffer

Lady Gaga61st Annual Grammy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019

Lady Gaga has released her highly anticipated album 'Chromatica,' featuring collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga released her highly-anticipated album Chromatica on Friday. The LP is the artist’s first studio album since 2016’s Joanne, and her first new music release since the soundtrack to 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Intended as a celebration of house, techno and other genres of electronic dance music, Chromatica saw Gaga collaborating with producers known for their EDM work, such as Skrillex, BloodPop, Burns, Axwell and Tchami, as well as hitmaking powerhouses like Max Martin.

“I will do whatever it takes to make the world dance and smile,” she told Paper magazine in March. “I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments. And by the way, I’m not standing over here with a flag going, ‘I’m all healed, everything’s perfect.’ It’s not; it’s a fight all the time. I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days. Yeah, I live in Chromatica, it took a minute to get here, but that doesn’t mean I don’t remember what happened. So if you’re in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it’s like to be in pain. And I know what it’s like to also not let it ruin your life.”

The 16-track album also includes features with Ariana Grande (“Rain on Me”), the K-pop group Blackpink (“Sour Candy”) and Elton John (“Sine From Above”). Chromatica was originally scheduled for release on April 10th, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In This Article: Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Elton John, Lady Gaga

