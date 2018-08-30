Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Detail ‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the co-stars of the upcoming musical drama A Star Is Born, announced the movie’s official soundtrack, out October 5th via Interscope Records. The two leads appear on the album’s 19 songs, either in solo or duet form.

The LP traces the creative and romantic arc of the film’s protagonists, Cooper’s Jackson Maine and Lady Gaga’s Ally. The record, rounded out with 15 dialogue tracks, features original material from both the performers, along with writing and production collaborations from Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Diane Warren, among others. It includes “Shallow” and “Maybe It’s Time,” both of which appeared in the film’s trailer.

Cooper co-wrote and made his directorial debut with A Star Is Born, a remake of the 1937 film of the same name. The movie, which marks Lady Gaga’s first major role, follows the two singer-songwriters as they fall in love, perform together and struggle to manage their separate careers.

The bulk of the film’s music is original, and all of it was recorded live. Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott also appear in the project. A Star Is Born, set for a wide theatrical release on October 5th, will first premiere at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, which runs from September 6th to the 16th.

A Star Is Born Soundtrack Track List

1. Intro

2. “Black Eyes” – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

3. Somewhere Over The Rainbow

4. Fabulous French

5. “La Vie En Rose” – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Louiguy and Edith Piaf. Produced by Lady Gaga and Brian Newman.

6. I’ll Wait For You

7. “Maybe It’s Time” – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written by Jason Isbell. Produced by Bradley Cooper and Benjamin Rice.

8. Parking Lot

9. “Out of Time” – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

10. “Alibi” – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

11. Trust Me

12. “Shallow” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

13. First Stop, Arizona

14. “Music To My Eyes” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. Produced by Lukas Nelson.

15. “Diggin’ My Grave” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Paul Kennerley. Produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

16. I Love You

17. “Always Remember Us This Way” – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna. Produced by Dave Cobb and Lady Gaga.

18. Unbelievable

19. How Do You Hear It?

20. “Look What I Found” – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Balir, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

21. Memphis

22. “Heal Me” – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Julia Michaels, and Justin Tranter. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

23. “I Don’t Know What Love Is” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson

24. Vows

25. “Is That Alright?” – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

26. SNL

27. “Why Did You Do That?” – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

28. “Hair Body Face” – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

29. Scene 98

30. “Before I Cry” – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

31. “Too Far Gone” – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

32. Twelve Notes

33. “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

34. “I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version)” – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.