See Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Perform ‘Shallow’ Together Live for First Time

Fresh off a Best Original Song Academy Award nomination, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed their A Star Is Born hit “Shallow” live together for the first time Saturday at the singer’s latest Enigma concert in Las Vegas.

Cooper, who co-starred in and directed the Best Picture-nominated film, was in attendance for the Saturday performance, and Gaga had to coax him out of his seat for their debut live duet.

“So a really good friend of mine… I don’t know if you know him but his name is Bradley. He made that movie, umm, A Star Is Born,” Gaga told the audience as the “Shallow” chords played. “So I’m gonna be a little chance-y… Yo Bradley, you wanna come up and do this one?”

With prodding from the enthusiastic crowd, a somewhat reluctant Cooper joined Gaga at her piano and, after some in-ear monitor problems – “Jackson Maine would never wear these,” he quipped of his Star Is Born character – seamlessly launched into “Shallow” as Gaga sat by his knees. Following Jackson Maine’s verses, Gaga sat back down at her piano to deliver her part, with Cooper then joining her to complete the “Shallow” duet.

While this marked the first time Cooper and Gaga performed the song live together outside of the film, the duo will likely be called upon to take the stage at the upcoming Academy Awards.