Watch Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Swoon In ‘Look What I Found’ Video

Lady Gaga unveiled an endearing new video for her soulful song from A Star Is Born, “Look What I Found.” The clip opens with a shot from the movie, in which Gaga’s character Ally tosses out the rough idea for “Look What I Found” while eating at a diner with Bradley Cooper’s character, Jack. The rest of the video is a delightful montage of A Star Is Born clips, centered around a sequence of Ally and Jack cutting the bouncy, lovestruck gem in the studio.

“Look What I Found” follows the video for Gaga’s breakout track from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, “Shallow.” The soundtrack was released last week alongside the movie, and boasts contributions from both Gaga and Cooper, as well as Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Diane Warren.

The film, meanwhile, marks Cooper’s directorial debut and grossed $42.6 million during its opening weekend. Cooper’s A Star Is Born is also the fourth iteration of the film, which was first released in 1937 and featured Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in the starring roles.