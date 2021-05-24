 Lady Gaga, West Hollywood Celebrate 'Born This Way Day' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Lady Gaga, West Hollywood Celebrate ‘Born This Way Day’

Star’s sophomore album turned 10 on May 23rd

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Lady Gaga poses on the "Born This Way Day" painted crosswalk on Robertson Boulevard at The Abbey as Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath and Lady Gaga declare "Born This Way Day" in the city of West Hollywood in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga's album "Born This Way" on May 23, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LG)

Lady Gaga poses on the "Born This Way Day" painted crosswalk on Robertson Boulevard at The Abbey as Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath and Lady Gaga declare "Born This Way Day" in the city of West Hollywood in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga's album "Born This Way" on May 23, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In West Hollywood, May 23rd is now officially Born This Way Day. The new holiday celebrates the release date of Lady Gaga’s 2011 album Born This Way, which turned 10 on Sunday.

During the in-person ceremony on Sunday, Gaga was presented with a key to the city by Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath. A street painting on Robertson Boulevard was also revealed as a tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community, with the album title painted out in colors representing the trans pride flag and the gay pride flag. 

“You’ve been the motherfuckin’ key to my heart for a long time,” Gaga said to the audience during the presentation. 

Gaga shared photos of the event on social media along with a message about the album and its meaning. “Born This Way, my song and album, were inspired by Carl Bean, a gay black religious activist who preached, sung, and wrote about being ‘Born This Way.’ Notably his early work was in 1975, 11 years before I was born, ” she explained. “Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy, because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all.”

Born This Way was Gaga’s follow-up to her debut The Fame and EP The Fame Monster. She led the album with the empowering single “Born This Way,” which has since become an essential gay pride anthem. The LP also made Rolling Stone‘s updated list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. A year ago this week, she released her sixth LP Chromatica, which featured the Grammy-winning Ariana Grande collaboration “Rain on Me.”

In This Article: Lady Gaga

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.