Lady Gaga Goes Full Mother Monster for ‘Bloody Mary’ Wednesday Addams TikTok Trend

Mother Monster returned to TikTok for the first time in over two months, thanks to Wednesday Addams. Lady Gaga pulled out her best sickly Victorian child-themed outfit to recreate the iconic dance scene from Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, which has been rehashed into virality ever since users started swapping out The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” for the Born This Way deep cut “Bloody Mary.”

Last week, the singer reacted to the 2011 song resurfacing on the app, where it has been used in over 1.4 million videos in just over two weeks. “Slay Wednesday!” Gaga tweeted. “You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).”

The response came after the official Wednesday account Tweeted: “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

The dance scene’s original song, a 1981 version of the 1962 Ronnie Cook and the Gaylads single, saw a boost of over 130,000 streams within the first week of the show’s release. Since then, Variety reported, the song has seen a 9,5000 percent increase in streaming since last month. Meanwhile, “Bloody Mary” has seen a 1,800 percent increase, racking up over 2 million streams during the first week of December alone, according to Billboard.

While the Little Monsters and all the Goo Goo Mucks were dancing the night away on TikTok, Ortega revealed that she had Covid while filming the viral dance scene, which she choreographed herself. ​​”I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,” she told NME. “They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”