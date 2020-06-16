Lady Gaga, Blackpink Dabble in VR (Sort of) for ‘Sour Candy’ Lyric Video

Lady Gaga and Blackpink put you in a faux-VR headset in the new lyric video for “Sour Candy,” their collaboration from Gaga’s latest album Chromatica.

Set in a candy-coated and surreal digital landscape, the lyric video places the viewer inside a virtual-reality headset, with lyrics from Lady Gaga and the Blackpink singers flashing, Matrix-style, across the upper left of the screen. As the song goes on, a group of floating abstract creatures made of crystals approach the screen and start attacking you. Is it weird? Yes. Would it make a great MMORPG? Also yes.

Even though a Chromatica video game doesn’t exist (yet), Gaga’s online store has released exclusive “Sour Candy”-themed merch in conjunction with the video. (Granted, there is some stellar unofficial Chromatica merch out there, too.)

Chromatica was released on May 29th, after being delayed for over a month due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that the beginning of the album really symbolizes, for me, what I would call the beginning of my journey to healing,” Gaga said of the album in a recent Zane Lowe interview, “and what I would hope would be an inspiration for people that are in need of healing through happiness, through dance.”