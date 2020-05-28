Lady Gaga, Blackpink Share Confectionary Club Track ‘Sour Candy’

The long-anticipated collaboration between Lady Gaga and mega-popular K-pop group Blackpink is finally here. “Sour Candy,” from Gaga’s upcoming album Chromatica, dropped on Thursday morning, providing a sugar-sweet club track for all our at-home parties.

“I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry,” Jennie and Lisa of Blackpink rap on the opening verse. “I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low.”

As Gaga reiterates in the chorus, the track is about being like, well, sour candy — “hard on the outside,” but open to love and affection when given a little time, so long as Gaga’s partner doesn’t expect a complete transformation. (Jennie sings in Korean, “If you wanna fix me, then let’s break up here and now.”)

Rumors of Gaga’s collaboration with Blackpink have circulated since March when Target accidentally leaked the Chromatica tracklist on their website; Gaga later confirmed the tracklist and collaborations on April 21st. “I wanted to celebrate them because they love powerful women like us, and they also wanted to celebrate me, and we had a great time together with this song,” Gaga told Japanese outlet TV Groove. “I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean, and told them that the part was so creative and fun.”

Chromatica, originally scheduled for release on April 10th but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now dropping Friday, May 29th. Gaga has shared lead single “Stupid Love,” along with “Rain on Me,” her collaboration with Ariana Grande. The latter received a sci-fi music video directed by Robert Rodriguez. The 16-song Chromatica will also feature a collaboration with Elton John.