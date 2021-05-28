Lady Gaga Previews Covers Album With Big Freedia’s ‘Judas’

Lady Gaga will release Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary June 18th featuring six reimagined tracks by artists representing the LGBTQIA+ community. The singer previewed the album with a new rendition of “Judas” by Big Freedia.

“’Judas’ was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it,” Big Freedia said in a press release. “I am beyond excited that it’s the first to drop from this project! To me, ‘Judas’ is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”

The special anniversary release of Born This Way will include the 2011 album’s 14 original tracks in new packaging alongside the covers. The other five featured artists will be revealed in the coming weeks. Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is available for preorder now.

Recently, West Hollywood declared May 23rd Born This Way Day in honor of Gaga’s album. During a ceremony, Gaga was presented with a key to the city by Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath, with Gaga telling the audience, “You’ve been the motherfuckin’ key to my heart for a long time.”

Born This Way was Gaga’s follow-up to her debut The Fame and EP The Fame Monster. She led the album with the empowering single “Born This Way,” which has since become an essential gay pride anthem.

Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Tracklist:

1. “Marry the Night”

2. “Born This Way”

3. “Government Hooker”

4. “Judas”

5. “Americano”

6. “Hair”

7. “Scheiße”

8. “Bloody Mary”

9. “Bad Kids”

10. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)”

11. “Heavy Metal Lover”

12. “Electric Chapel”

13. “Yoü and I”

14. “The Edge of Glory”

Born This Way Reimagined Tracklist:

1. “Marry the Night” – artist to be announced

2. “Judas” – by Big Freedia

3. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)” – artist to be announced

4. “Yoü and I” – artist to be announced

5. “The Edge of Glory” – artist to be announced

6. “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” – artist to be announced