Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Host Cyberpunk Rave in ‘Rain on Me’ Video

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead a futuristic dance party in the video for their new single “Rain On Me,” to be featured on Gaga’s upcoming album Chromatica.

The visual, directed by Spy Kids auteur Robert Rodriguez, follows the same cyberpunk-anime aesthetic that Gaga has presented for the Chromatica album cycle. Dressed in pink, the pop star leads a troupe of dancers inside of a giant arena, with Ariana’s pink-hued squad on the flipside of the video. There’s also some dramatic close-ups of Gaga with rain pouring down her face, and at one point, she and Ari are shown holding hands, each with lengthy Sailor Moon hair floating in the wind behind them.

Chromatica, Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, was originally due out April 10th but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album will now be out Friday, May 29th. “Rain on Me” follows the release of LP’s lead single, “Stupid Love,” released in February. In addition to Grande, the 16-song Chromatica will also feature contributions from Elton John and South Korean group Blackpink.

Earlier this month, Grande released a prom-themed music video for “Stuck With U,” a collaboration with Justin Bieber. Proceeds from the single will go toward the First Responders Children’s Foundation, benefiting children of COVID-19 first responders with grants and scholarships.