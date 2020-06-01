 RS Charts: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me' Is Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: ‘Rain On Me’ Storms Top 100 Songs Chart

Solid streaming numbers, high digital sales help Chromatica single bump DaBaby, Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me' bumped DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' from Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.

Lady Gaga’s new collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me,” debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart for the week of May 22nd through May 28th.

The track racked up an impressive 20.6 million streams, but that was actually far less than the 27 million accumulated by this week’s Number Two song (and last week’s Number One), “Rockstar” by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch. What pushed “Rain On Me” over the edge though, were its 57,782 digital sales, which helped it move a total of 205,600 song units. “Rockstar,” meanwhile, picked up just 11,844 digital sales, which led to a total of 191,900 song units. While “Rockstar” could easily take back the Number One spot next week because of its streaming advantage, “Rain On Me” may be able to hold on if Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica.

Top Songs

The week of May 22, 2020
1

Rain On Me

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
NEW!
Song Units 205.6K NEW!
2

Rockstar

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Song Units 191.9K
3

Savage

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Song Units 149.9K
4

Blinding Lights

The Weeknd
Song Units 109.7K
5

Say So

Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj
Song Units 109.5K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended on the previous Thursday.

Rounding out the top five are three recent RS 100 mainstays. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé picked up 20 million streams and moved 149,900 song units, the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” pulled in 14.4 million streams and moved 109,700 song units and Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj racked up 15.4 million streams and moved 109,500 song units.

The rest of the Top 10 didn’t feature any other debuts, but one notable shake-up was Imanbek’s remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” cracking the Top 10 for the first time. The song jumped from Number 14 to Number Nine with 11.7 million streams and 86,200 song units. Outside the Top 10, Gunna’s latest album, Wunna — which debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart — notched two high-ranking debut songs: “Dollaz on My Head” with Young Thug, which landed at Number 13 with 11.9 million streams, and “Cooler Than a Bitch” with Roddy Ricch, which debuted at Number 18 with 11 million streams.

