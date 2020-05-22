Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Team for Rejuvenating New Song ‘Rain on Me’

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have teamed up for an uplifting song that looks at the bright side of things for their new collaboration “Rain On Me.” The single will appear on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, which arrives on May 29th via Interscope.

On the new track the pair take turns with their verses along with a call-and-response exchange during the track. Lady Gaga sets the tone. “I never asked for the rainfall,” she sings, but still, “It’s coming down on me.” Both singers tout the rejuvenating aspects of the situation, despite the metaphorical bad weather sentiments. “Gotta live my truth, Not keep it bottled in/So I don’t lose my mind, baby,” Grande sings over handclapped beats. After exchanging lines, the pair euphorically sing together: “I’ll never be troubled/At least I’m alive/Rain on me, rain, rain/Rain on me.”

Lady Gaga and Grande spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about their collaboration, in an episode set to air on Friday. “Her and I connected right away and she was so wonderful,” Gaga said, and Ariana added, “It feels so fun to be part of something so upbeat and straight pop again. It felt so good, and fun, and happy to dip a toe into her world a little bit… she made me feel so comfortable.”

“Rain on Me” follows the release of LP single, “Stupid Love,” which the singer unveiled in February. In addition to Grande, the 16-song Chromatica features contributions from Elton John and Blackpink. Lady Gaga’s sixth LP was originally set to drop on April 10th, but she postponed its release to May due to the COVID-19 crisis.