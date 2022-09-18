Lady Gaga Posts Tearful Apology After Lightning Cuts Short Miami Concert

Lady Gaga shared a tearful apology to fans Saturday after her Miami concert — the final show of her Chromatica Ball tour — was first paused and then ultimately cut short due to a “dangerous” lightning storm in the area.

Gaga was 17 songs into her Hard Rock Stadium gig when she stopped mid-performance when a lightning storm swept into the area. “We just got to stop the show for a minute,” Gaga said, telling the crowd to “really calmly move to the inside area.”

The storm-induced pause lasted nearly two hours — with fans singing “Rain on Me” amid the torrent and loud thunder — but after fans finally did retake the seats, the weather amped up again and Gaga ultimately pulled the plug on the concert with six songs left on the setlist. “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger,” Gaga told the crowd.

Gaga’s remorse over the abrupt end of her final Chromatica Ball show continued backstage as the singer posted a lengthy, emotional apology video to fans on Instagram:

“I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you,” Gaga added in a separate Instagram post.

“Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did. Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing rain on me for you in the rain. ‘I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive.’”

Finally, Gaga wrote on Twitter of the abbreviated gig, “I’m sorry I used my best judgment, it wasn’t safe.”